CIBC Boosts TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$150.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TMXXF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

TMX Group Price Performance

TMX Group stock opened at $103.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.99. TMX Group has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $111.13.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Ltd. engages in operating global markets and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth, and success of businesses, traders, and investors. It operates through the following segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics; and Other.

