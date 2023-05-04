CIBC Increases Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$51.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPXWF. Raymond James decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $39.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. It operates through the Canada and U.S. geographical segments. The Canada segment refers to the Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The U.S. segment includes North Carolina, New Mexico, Kansas, Alabama, Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Texas, and Michigan.

