Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Short Interest Update

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 303,665 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cinedigm Price Performance

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $66.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%.

About Cinedigm

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.