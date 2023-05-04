Cinemark (CNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Cinemark to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cinemark to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.28. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $345,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 33.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

