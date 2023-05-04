Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Short Interest Down 6.8% in April

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $458.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.97 and a 200-day moving average of $442.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

