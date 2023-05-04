Citigroup Lowers Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $60.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRI. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Carter’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

