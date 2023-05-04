Citigroup Lowers Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $122.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $127.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NBIX. StockNews.com started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $98.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average of $109.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,936 shares of company stock worth $7,330,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

