Citigroup Trims PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Target Price to $100.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PDD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC cut their target price on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.90.

Shares of PDD opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. PDD has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.74.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PDD will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

