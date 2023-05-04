City Office REIT (CIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect City Office REIT to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
City Office REIT Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of CIO opened at $5.51 on Thursday. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $220.07 million, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.
City Office REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 470.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
City Office REIT Company Profile
City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
