Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

NYSE CLW opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $46.48.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

In related news, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $88,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $88,151.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $326,816.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,538.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,371 shares of company stock valued at $721,829. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,672,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 80.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.