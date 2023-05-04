Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.69.

Clorox Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $175.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.64. Clorox has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

