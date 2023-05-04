Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.69.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $175.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Clorox has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,609,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after acquiring an additional 580,982 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after acquiring an additional 298,692 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Clorox by 4,186.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 296,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Clorox by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

