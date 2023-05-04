CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Major Shareholder Corp Loews Purchases 34,996 Shares of Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of CNA Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CNA opened at $40.02 on Thursday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNA. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

Featured Articles

