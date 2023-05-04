CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Major Shareholder Corp Loews Purchases 4,800 Shares of Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of CNA Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28.

CNA Financial Price Performance

CNA opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNA. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

