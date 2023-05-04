CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $17.73 on Thursday. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 58.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CNB Financial by 18,683.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

