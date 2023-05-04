CNH Industrial (CNHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.63.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.3861 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 30.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

