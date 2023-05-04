CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.75, but opened at $21.61. CNO Financial Group shares last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 217,996 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,090.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,090.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,239 shares of company stock worth $709,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Stories

