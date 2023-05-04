Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $24,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $1,325,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

