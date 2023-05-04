Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $31,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE PNC opened at $116.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.49.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

