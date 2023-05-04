Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $27,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average of $92.19. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

