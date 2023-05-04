Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $27,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after buying an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after buying an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of D stock opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

