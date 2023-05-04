Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after buying an additional 1,891,272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,015 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 379.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,660,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,771 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,330,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,696 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,033,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,202,000 after acquiring an additional 997,989 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.25 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

