Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $3.91. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 4,202,001 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $495.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.65.
Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.
