Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives $31.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. HSBC downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

