Comparing Hour Loop (HOUR) & Its Competitors

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Hour Loop to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hour Loop and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $95.93 million -$1.48 million -51.50 Hour Loop Competitors $23.00 billion -$175.65 million 4.81

Hour Loop’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hour Loop. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop -1.54% -20.18% -6.49% Hour Loop Competitors -15.23% -51.02% -10.95%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Hour Loop and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hour Loop and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hour Loop Competitors 189 1168 3507 49 2.70

Hour Loop presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.91%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 55.94%. Given Hour Loop’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hour Loop has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Hour Loop competitors beat Hour Loop on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Hour Loop Company Profile

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

