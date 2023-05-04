Comparing Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutanix and Xunlei’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $1.58 billion 3.52 -$797.54 million ($2.13) -11.35 Xunlei $342.56 million 0.30 $21.46 million $0.31 4.94

Xunlei has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutanix. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xunlei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nutanix has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xunlei has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

77.0% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Xunlei shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nutanix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Xunlei shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nutanix and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix -29.15% N/A -16.19% Xunlei 6.28% 6.99% 4.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nutanix and Xunlei, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 4 7 0 2.64 Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nutanix presently has a consensus price target of $31.92, suggesting a potential upside of 32.02%. Given Nutanix’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Xunlei.

Summary

Xunlei beats Nutanix on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Xunlei

(Get Rating)

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.