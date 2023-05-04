Comparing Valor Latitude Acquisition (VLAT) & The Competition

Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Valor Latitude Acquisition to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Valor Latitude Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Valor Latitude Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valor Latitude Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valor Latitude Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valor Latitude Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors 114 591 881 15 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Valor Latitude Acquisition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 275.48%. Given Valor Latitude Acquisition’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valor Latitude Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Valor Latitude Acquisition pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Valor Latitude Acquisition pays out 76.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.7% and pay out -537.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Valor Latitude Acquisition lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valor Latitude Acquisition and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valor Latitude Acquisition N/A $8.97 million 33.16 Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors $1.43 billion $3.76 million -7.09

Valor Latitude Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Valor Latitude Acquisition. Valor Latitude Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Valor Latitude Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valor Latitude Acquisition N/A 17.24% 3.57% Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Summary

Valor Latitude Acquisition competitors beat Valor Latitude Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Valor Latitude Acquisition

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

