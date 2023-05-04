Compass Group (LON:CPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,109.00

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,109 ($26.35) and last traded at GBX 2,097.50 ($26.21), with a volume of 174600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,097 ($26.20).

CPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.86) to GBX 2,200 ($27.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,625 ($20.30) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.74) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,994.17 ($24.91).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,999.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,925.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27. The company has a market cap of £36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,347.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a GBX 22.10 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Compass Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,301.59%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Carol Arrowsmith sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,948 ($24.34), for a total value of £20,005.96 ($24,994.95). 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

