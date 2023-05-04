Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF) Now Covered by Analysts at Handelsbanken

Investment analysts at Handelsbanken began coverage on shares of Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Danske cut shares of Concentric AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Concentric AB (publ) Price Performance

OTC:CCNTF opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98. Concentric AB has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $21.24.

About Concentric AB (publ)

Concentric AB (publ) designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes solutions for engine and hydraulic applications in the worldwide. Its engine products include lubricant, coolant, and fuel transfer pumps uel pumps for medium and heavy-duty diesel engines, transmissions, and compressors. The company's hydraulic products comprise gear products including pumps, motors, power packs, and flow dividers for mobile equipment.

