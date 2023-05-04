Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.63.

Confluent Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,480,663.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 842,576 shares of company stock worth $21,492,871 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 311.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

