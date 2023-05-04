Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Conn’s Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of CONN opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.54. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.22 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conn’s will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Conn’s
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
