Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Conn’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CONN opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.54. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.22 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conn’s will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conn’s

About Conn’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Conn’s by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

