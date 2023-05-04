Contrasting AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) and AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN)

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of AeroVironment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get AERWINS Technologies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AERWINS Technologies and AeroVironment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AERWINS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 AeroVironment 0 0 4 1 3.20

Earnings & Valuation

AERWINS Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.86%. AeroVironment has a consensus price target of $113.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.68%. Given AERWINS Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AERWINS Technologies is more favorable than AeroVironment.

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and AeroVironment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A AeroVironment $487.12 million 5.28 -$4.19 million ($0.35) -291.14

AERWINS Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AeroVironment.

Risk & Volatility

AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroVironment has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and AeroVironment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AERWINS Technologies N/A -54.68% 2.31% AeroVironment -1.74% 2.21% 1.48%

Summary

AeroVironment beats AERWINS Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AERWINS Technologies

(Get Rating)

Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc. engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for AERWINS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AERWINS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.