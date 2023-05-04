Contrasting Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) & Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gamida Cell and Novozymes A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 5 0 3.00 Novozymes A/S 2 5 1 0 1.88

Gamida Cell currently has a consensus price target of $9.80, suggesting a potential upside of 512.50%. Novozymes A/S has a consensus price target of $370.00, suggesting a potential upside of 621.11%. Given Novozymes A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Novozymes A/S is more favorable than Gamida Cell.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$79.38 million ($0.65) -2.46 Novozymes A/S $2.38 billion 4.90 $500.53 million N/A N/A

This table compares Gamida Cell and Novozymes A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Gamida Cell.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and Novozymes A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -827.43% -67.32% Novozymes A/S 20.08% 26.96% 13.00%

Volatility and Risk

Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Gamida Cell on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

