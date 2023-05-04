Contrasting NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX)

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NerdWallet has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and NerdWallet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A $4.83 million N/A N/A NerdWallet $538.90 million 1.37 -$10.20 million ($0.17) -57.06

Profitability

Adit EdTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NerdWallet.

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -34.79% 2.25% NerdWallet -1.89% -5.94% -4.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Adit EdTech Acquisition and NerdWallet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A NerdWallet 0 2 3 0 2.60

NerdWallet has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.57%. Given NerdWallet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Summary

NerdWallet beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

