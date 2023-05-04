Contrasting United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Bancorp and Banco Bradesco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $28.47 million 2.60 $8.66 million $1.51 8.28 Banco Bradesco $109.00 billion 0.27 $4.02 billion $0.36 7.69

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 27.27% 14.73% 1.17% Banco Bradesco 11.49% 13.43% 1.18%

Dividends

This table compares United Bancorp and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. United Bancorp pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of United Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of United Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for United Bancorp and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco 0 5 4 0 2.44

Banco Bradesco has a consensus price target of $11.93, indicating a potential upside of 330.51%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than United Bancorp.

Summary

United Bancorp beats Banco Bradesco on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorp

(Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on July 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, OH.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.