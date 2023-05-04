Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Lowered to C$2.60 at National Bankshares

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$2.65 to C$2.60 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a tender rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.60.

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$2.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$545.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.02. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$3.00.

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$520,000.00. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

