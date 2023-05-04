Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

CORT stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $103.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

