Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) President Bradford A. Cowles Sells 30,000 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) President Bradford A. Cowles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $811,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Core & Main Stock Up 1.5 %

CNM stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Core & Main by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after buying an additional 2,853,438 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $51,950,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Core & Main by 186.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,548,000 after buying an additional 2,017,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 46.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after buying an additional 1,866,639 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

