Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in Corning by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Corning Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

