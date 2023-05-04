Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 624.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corteva Stock Performance

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

