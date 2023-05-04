Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 1,128.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904,939 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Coty worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Coty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 36.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Price Performance

NYSE COTY opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 85.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.