Country Club Bank GFN Sells 332 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 14,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

XOM opened at $107.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $438.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.21 and its 200-day moving average is $110.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

