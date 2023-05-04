Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $3.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

