Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.33 ($2.97).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.62) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 313 ($3.91) to GBX 334 ($4.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 210 ($2.62) to GBX 180 ($2.25) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In related news, insider Duncan Cooper sold 29,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.90), for a total value of £68,994.48 ($86,200.00). 8.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LON CRST opened at GBX 259.20 ($3.24) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £665.94 million, a PE ratio of 2,356.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.89. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 293.60 ($3.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 233.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 231.27.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

