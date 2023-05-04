Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 237.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.33 ($2.97).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRST. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.06) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group cut Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.62) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 210 ($2.62) to GBX 180 ($2.25) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 313 ($3.91) to GBX 334 ($4.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 259.20 ($3.24) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 233.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 231.27. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 170.50 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 293.60 ($3.67). The stock has a market cap of £665.94 million, a PE ratio of 2,356.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Duncan Cooper sold 29,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.90), for a total transaction of £68,994.48 ($86,200.00). Company insiders own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

