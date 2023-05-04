Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 237.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.33 ($2.97).
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRST. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.06) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group cut Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.62) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 210 ($2.62) to GBX 180 ($2.25) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 313 ($3.91) to GBX 334 ($4.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Crest Nicholson Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of CRST opened at GBX 259.20 ($3.24) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 233.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 231.27. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 170.50 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 293.60 ($3.67). The stock has a market cap of £665.94 million, a PE ratio of 2,356.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44.
About Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
