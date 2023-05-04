Critical Analysis: Valor Latitude Acquisition (VLAT) versus Its Competitors

Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Valor Latitude Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Valor Latitude Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Valor Latitude Acquisition
|N/A
|17.24%
|3.57%
|Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors
|-48.76%
|-66.88%
|-1.61%
Risk & Volatility
Valor Latitude Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valor Latitude Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Valor Latitude Acquisition and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Valor Latitude Acquisition
|N/A
|$8.97 million
|33.16
|Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors
|$1.43 billion
|$3.76 million
|-7.09
Valor Latitude Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Valor Latitude Acquisition. Valor Latitude Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
62.7% of Valor Latitude Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Valor Latitude Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Valor Latitude Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Valor Latitude Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors
|114
|591
|881
|15
|2.50
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 275.48%. Given Valor Latitude Acquisition’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valor Latitude Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Valor Latitude Acquisition rivals beat Valor Latitude Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile
Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
