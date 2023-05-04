Critical Comparison: Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) & Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB)

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Virgin Orbit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo DRS $2.69 billion 1.46 $405.00 million $2.10 7.20 Virgin Orbit $33.18 million 0.74 -$157.29 million ($0.56) -0.13

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit. Virgin Orbit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leonardo DRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Orbit has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Virgin Orbit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo DRS 22.60% 10.16% 5.76% Virgin Orbit -546.24% -128.75% -64.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Leonardo DRS and Virgin Orbit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo DRS 0 0 4 0 3.00 Virgin Orbit 1 0 0 0 1.00

Leonardo DRS currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.77%. Virgin Orbit has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 14,283.56%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than Leonardo DRS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats Virgin Orbit on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Rating)

Leonardo DRS, Inc. engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Sensors & Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The Advanced Sensors & Computing segment has been aligned to push towards a more autonomous future. It consists of six business units, which include Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of both a ground vehicle integrator and naval power and propulsion system provider. Leonardo DRS was founded by Leonard Newman and David E. Gross in 1969 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About Virgin Orbit

(Get Rating)

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.