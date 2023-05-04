Critical Review: Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entrée Resources and Gold Reserve’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$9.06 million ($0.05) -19.24 Gold Reserve $90,000.00 1,437.94 -$10.60 million ($0.09) -14.44

Entrée Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gold Reserve. Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Reserve, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -106.83% Gold Reserve N/A -18.18% -17.88%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Entrée Resources and Gold Reserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Entrée Resources and Gold Reserve, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus price target of $1.95, suggesting a potential upside of 102.66%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Entrée Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and mining of gold. Its projects include Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

