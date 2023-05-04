Critical Review: PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

PainReform has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PainReform alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PainReform and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PainReform N/A N/A -$8.79 million ($0.82) -0.81 Checkpoint Therapeutics $192,000.00 212.41 -$62.62 million ($8.70) -0.36

Analyst Ratings

PainReform has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Checkpoint Therapeutics. PainReform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkpoint Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PainReform and Checkpoint Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PainReform 0 0 0 0 N/A Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 487.30%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than PainReform.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of PainReform shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of PainReform shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PainReform and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PainReform N/A -62.40% -57.75% Checkpoint Therapeutics -32,616.67% -3,651.55% -227.93%

Summary

PainReform beats Checkpoint Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PainReform

(Get Rating)

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia. The company is currently conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials of PRF-110 for the treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy surgery and hernia repair. PainReform Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.