Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cummins worth $50,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $224.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.10.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

